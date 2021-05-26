Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

IMS Outdoors Tour Partners With Strider and All Kids Bike

By Press Release
Cycle News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour partners with All Kids Bike to introduce a fleet of bikes and an educational PE curriculum to nine elementary schools across the U.S. Santa Monica, CA (May 26, 2021) – The nation’s leading consumer motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors, today announced two new partnerships with Strider and non-profit organization All Kids Bike to lead a two-part initiative designed to excite young kids about the thrill of two wheels by engaging children at an early age and teaching the younger generation how to ride.

www.cyclenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Cars
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ims#Balance Bikes#Online Classes#Training Wheels#School Activities#Online Training#Pe#Next Steps#Svp#Kids#Bike Fleet#Riders#Essential Riding Skills#Powersports Enthusiasts#Kindergarten Pe Classes#Mobility#Outdoor Based Activities#Non Profit Organization#Community#Online Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
Related
Neligh, NEantelopecountynews.com

Kids Roll To Neligh Library For Annual Bike Rodeo

More than 40 kids pedaled their way to the annual bike rodeo at the Neligh Public Library on Friday morning. Local EMTs fitted kids with new bike helmets before they headed to the riding course in front of the library. Neligh Police Chief Mike Wright taught the kids bike safety, Tessa Hain from the extension office featured a blender bike for making smoothies and AMH health care providers Lesley Johnson and Angela Sucha awarded prizes to the kids who correctly answered bike safety questions.
Moab, UTWiscnews.com

Taking the kids: To Moab on an outdoors-oriented vaxication

The menu discussions went on for weeks, complete with a Google doc. No, we weren’t planning a wedding — just a remote getaway outside of Moab, Utah, getting together for the first time in nearly a year. When I started to plan this trip with my two daughters, son-in-law and...
Minneapolis, MNlongfellownokomismessenger.com

KIDS ON BIKES

Devon Olson: ​It can be very challenging to find good places to ride off-street especially with really young kids, but I have found that it works best to toss high expectations out the window and just go with the flow. Make sure you have a Plan B and always keep it fun.
Webster Groves, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Bike Riders & Kids & Golf Carts

Two weeks ago, I saw a young adult man riding a bicycle east on Lockwood Avenue pass a woman in a minivan on the right. Apparently he either didn’t see that she had her right turn signal on or he simply didn’t care. Fortunately — for the biker — the...
Bicyclessingletracks.com

Austria’s Woom Bikes Brings 2 Kids’ e-bikes to the US Market Today

Austrian bike brand, Woom, claims to have some of the lightest kids’ bikes available, and today they add a pair of e-bikes to their offerings in the US. The brand says that these motorized bikes are intended for kids who already ride, and want to go further, or keep up with their parents on faster family outings. According to Woom, the little e-bikes could also take the place of a shuttle service, though the two hardtail models don’t look overly gravity-friendly.
Wausau, WIwxpr.org

Bike Riding Camp For Kids With Disabilities Planned in Wausau

The Achieve Center is set to hold a bike riding camp for children with disabilities. Participants from ages eight to fifteen can register. The camp is taking place from June 21-25 at the Marathon Park Building 2. The camp consists of 75-minute sessions each day. The riders will be accompanied...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SDOT is partnering with Outdoors for All to offer free adaptive cycle rentals for people with disabilities this summer

Outdoors for All’s Adaptive Cycling Center is open for the summer! Stop by on Wednesday-Sunday through September to rent an adaptive cycle for free. SDOT and Outdoors for All’s partnership allows people with disabilities to rent a variety of adaptive cycles for free. We talked with the Lawson family about their experience renting adaptive cycles.
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Kokok-Go bike sharing to hold trail tours

The city of Kokomo’s bike sharing program Koko-Go will be hosting trail tours, giving residents a chance to see the city’s various pedestrian trails. The tours will be free. Participants can either bring their own bike or rent Koko-Go bikes. Rentals are free. The tours include:. 6 p.m. Friday, Industrial...
Bristol, INElkhart Truth

Garden Tour a great way to get outdoors

I cannot be more proud of our local Master Gardeners. This is a group of people who really want the community to learn about gardening, and to have fun doing it. One of their chief projects, the 2021 Garden Tour, will be held in Saturday, June 26, in the Bristol area, from 10 am to 4 pm. It is a true labor of love and giving back to the community.
New York City, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Bike helmets important for riders of all ages

A new CDC report revealed that bicycle-related deaths nationally increased between 2009 and 2018, primarily among adults. Males were three times more likely than females to end up in the hospital with traumatic brain injuries. In New York in 2019, there were more than 6,000 bicycle crashes and 49 fatalities....
Boston, MAWicked Local

Local cycling club teaching kids to ride bikes

On June 5, Keep It Tight Cycling Club, a local Arlington-based club, is hosting its second annual KIT for Kids Bike Day at the English School in Jamaica Plain. Participants are invite-only, coordinated through Boston Police, and the event is full. "The goal of the event is to get kids...
Saratoga County, NYTimes Union

Outdoors: Mountain biking lessons for the kids, and others

On an adults-only mountain bike ride last month in Luther Forest in Malta, I labored up a hill in the wrong gear, wearing a face mask that made heavy breathing a challenge. Later, on a long downhill, I pumped my brakes, chanting, “Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope,” as I bounced over tree roots, trying to keep up with the speedier riders ahead of me without taking a spill.
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Kids bike rodeo to check safety

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lt. Frank Wittenburg, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department announced a bike rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Harmon Field, in conjunction with Festival in the Park. Wittenburg said the event is for novice bike riders between the ages of 5...
Columbia County, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Riders getting ready for third Pedals for Compassion bike tour of Columbia County

During the year, Jeff Neill rides 5,000 to 6,000 miles on his bicycle so riding another 65 miles for a good cause doesn’t stress him. That’s why he plans to participate in this year’s third annual Compassion’s Foundation fundraiser, Pedals for Compassion, a bike ride that helps raise money for the domestic violence shelter in Magnolia. This year’s Pedals for Compassion ride is Saturday, June 19.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Getting inspiration on Austin Outdoor Living Tour

Outdoor living spaces have become more popular since the pandemic began as it gives people a chance to enjoy the outdoors without having to go too far from home. You can get inspiration for your home outdoor space on the Austin Outdoor Living Tour and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look.
BicyclesCNET

Bike-maker Woom now has a premium e-bike for your kids

Kids' bicycle company Woom announced Wednesday its first e-bike line, the Up 5 and 6. The bikes, designed to fit kids approximately size 50- to 65-inches tall, feature a 250-watt Fazua drive system for up to 12 miles per hour of pedal assist. The bikes also have an SRAM NX drivetrain, an adjustable air-suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes and an aluminum frame.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

New playground provides outdoor adventures for older kids

CLEVELAND — A new way for kids to explore the great outdoors is now open in northeast Ohio. Jordan Creek Park recently opened in northeast Ohio. It offers multiple play adventures including zip lining. The adventure play area at Jordan Creek Park allows kids 7 years old and older to...
KidsOrlando Sentinel

Best outdoor crafts for kids

In a time of unlimited digital entertainment, it can be challenging to get kids to leave their screens. One of the best ways to decrease screen time is to spend more time outdoors. Playing in nature has a number of benefits for children's development and is considered essential by experts....
Panhandle, TXkgncnewsnow.com

“Harder than Hell” Bike Tour Heads Through The Panhandle

The Harder than Hell, Texas Tumbleweed bike tour is scheduled for September 11. The ride has four routes including 12 miles, 32 miles, 68 miles, and 100 miles. The ride takes place in Dumas and starts at the downtown square at 7th and Bliss. Cash prizes will be 300 dollars...