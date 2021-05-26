IMS Outdoors Tour Partners With Strider and All Kids Bike

Austrian bike brand, Woom, claims to have some of the lightest kids’ bikes available, and today they add a pair of e-bikes to their offerings in the US. The brand says that these motorized bikes are intended for kids who already ride, and want to go further, or keep up with their parents on faster family outings. According to Woom, the little e-bikes could also take the place of a shuttle service, though the two hardtail models don’t look overly gravity-friendly.