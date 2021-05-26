IMS Outdoors Tour Partners With Strider and All Kids Bike
The Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour partners with All Kids Bike to introduce a fleet of bikes and an educational PE curriculum to nine elementary schools across the U.S. Santa Monica, CA (May 26, 2021) – The nation’s leading consumer motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors, today announced two new partnerships with Strider and non-profit organization All Kids Bike to lead a two-part initiative designed to excite young kids about the thrill of two wheels by engaging children at an early age and teaching the younger generation how to ride.www.cyclenews.com