Local man fatally shot in Allendale

A man was killed during a shooting in Allendale Wednesday afternoon, officials reported.

A little after noon, police responded to a repot of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Suter Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his fifties on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Citizen App users, the man’s name was Chris. Despite earlier reports, he was not homeless but a local resident.

According to the Mercury News, emergency medical services found him dead on the scene. Shell casings were found on the scene.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. This is Oakland’s 56th homicide. At this time last year, officers were investigating the city’s 26th homicide.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information is advised to call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

The suspect or suspects were driving a black Lexus sedan. They were last seen at Harper Street and 35th Avenue and was heading toward International Blvd.

A 911 caller stated that someone shot out of the driver’s side of the vehicle. The shots came from either the front or back seat. Seven shots were fired. According to the report, the suspect was shooting in the direction of belongings and a bicycle.

Many locals are sharing their condolences and grief over another loss in Oakland.