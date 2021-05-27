Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Local man fatally shot in Allendale

Posted by 
-Ellie-
-Ellie-
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3jBk_0aCsl8XJ00
Cemetery angel in Mountain View Cemetery in OaklandDom Fou/Unsplash

A man was killed during a shooting in Allendale Wednesday afternoon, officials reported.

A little after noon, police responded to a repot of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Suter Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his fifties on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Citizen App users, the man’s name was Chris. Despite earlier reports, he was not homeless but a local resident.

According to the Mercury News, emergency medical services found him dead on the scene. Shell casings were found on the scene.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. This is Oakland’s 56th homicide. At this time last year, officers were investigating the city’s 26th homicide.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information is advised to call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

The suspect or suspects were driving a black Lexus sedan. They were last seen at Harper Street and 35th Avenue and was heading toward International Blvd.

A 911 caller stated that someone shot out of the driver’s side of the vehicle. The shots came from either the front or back seat. Seven shots were fired. According to the report, the suspect was shooting in the direction of belongings and a bicycle.

Many locals are sharing their condolences and grief over another loss in Oakland.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
-Ellie-

-Ellie-

Oakland, CA
669
Followers
130
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

SF Bay Area writer, mindfulness educator, and mindset coach. Big fan of improv, funny lawn ornaments, and truthiness. IG: @bigsisterco | https://bigsister.co

 https://www.elliebozmarova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
Mountain View, CA
Government
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#At Scene Of Shooting#City Police#Homicide Detectives#Police Detectives#Allendale#Oaklanddom Fou Unsplash#The Mercury News#Lexus#Man#Multiple Gunshot Wounds#35th Avenue#Mountain View Cemetery#Cemetery Angel#Investigation#Harper Street#Shell Casings#Earlier Reports#International Blvd#Suter Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Jogger shot in thigh near Bayview park

At 6 pm Wednesday a shooting incident was reported at Jamestown Ave & Harney Way near Bayview Park. Minutes later, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting, where a man was shot once in the thigh. According to locals, the man looked like a jogger. He was wearing track shoes and shorts and appeared to be on his way through the area.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Robbery at gunpoint in Temescal

Shortly before 7 pm on Friday a robbery at gunpoint was reported at 47th St and Telegraph Ave in Temescal. The location is next to Pyeong Chang Tofu House and Smokey’s Tangle, across the street from Burma Superstar.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Search for shooting suspect in East Oakland

man in front of building in oaklandPhoto by Andre Maliik on Unsplash. A victim has died from gunshot wounds on Monday night after a shooting was reported at Est and 87th Ave. Oakland officers were driving in the area when they heard gunshots.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Search for missing 13-year-old girl in Panorama City

young woman wearing green lipstickJulian Florez/Unsplash. On Monday night after 8:30pm a missing child was reported at Roscoe Blvd and Willis Ave. Police are searching for a missing teenage girl described as Latina with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and approximately 205 lbs.