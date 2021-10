The NBA tends to operate on the "wait your turn" system. Young teams kill a few years in the lottery before suffering their first few playoff humiliations. Only then are they allowed to be taken seriously. The Memphis Grizzlies have spent the past two seasons doing everything in their power to rebuke that norm. They jumped from No. 2 overall pick into the play-in round after landing Ja Morant, and had the standings frozen when the pandemic paused the 2019-20 season, they would have made the playoffs. They actually did so last season by knocking out Stephen Curry and the Warriors in the play-in round, collectively costing the league's broadcast partners millions of dollars in advertising revenue.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO