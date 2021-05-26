Demon's Souls and Spider-Man Miles Morales lead the huge PSN sale

Hot Toys is back with another Marvel 1/6 scale figure as Miles Morales swings into action once again. Coming from the hit PlayStation exclusive game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Bodega Cat Suit comes to life in 1/6th scale format. Spider-Cat is ready to join your Spider collection with the highly detailed, highly articulated, and beautifully crafted figure. Standing 12.5" tall, Miles Morales is ready to take to the New York Streets in style with his newest costume. The figure is loaded with some amazing accessories like a Spider-Man hoodie, backpack, headphones, coffee cup, cell phone, rollerblades, and more. Hot Toys also include two different Spider-Cat molds with one of Miles's backpacks as well as a standing version. Miles Morales and Spider-Cat are ready to take on crime, and collectors capture some amazing poses with the included base, web effects, and venom blast attachments.