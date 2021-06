As I was sitting watching television my wife comes through the back doors and said: “honey I hear puppies in the woods whining”. Inside my head I was thinking oh man she’s losing it, not to diminish her discovery I meandered from the couch, as I stepped outside into the darkness I began to hear the whine of pups. I immediately realized this wasn’t dog puppies this was Coyote puppies being moved by the parents. So, as a fairly experienced outdoorsman, I let out a challenge howl with my mouth. Instantly within 50 yards of our backdoor, a return howl followed by a challenge bark returned. It was indeed parents moving their pups to a new den. Then the lights really began to pop on in my head as to where LEO our cat had more than likely met his fate. This brief encounter began to educate me on several things in which I will share with you all.