Doug Leier: Best course of action is to leave young animals alone

By DOUG LEIER N.D. Game, Fish Department
Bismarck Tribune
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year when North Dakota Game and Fish Department game wardens, biologists and other staff across the state handle an influx of calls about young animals. From seemingly abandoned deer fawns, to birds that fell from a nest, to a mother duck trying to lead her brood across a crowded city parking lot, people care about North Dakota wildlife and want to do what they can to help when these situations arise.

bismarcktribune.com
