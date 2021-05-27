Doug Leier: Best course of action is to leave young animals alone

The Animal Action League will offer three more low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics in June. Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Joshua Tree, west of the dinosaurs on Highway 62. Clinics are tentatively scheduled June 28, 29, and 30. A cat-only spay/neuter clinic will be held June 30. No appointments are necessary for vaccines or microchips; appointments are required for spaying and neutering services. Microchips are only $15 and can help reunite you with your lost pet. Everyone who comes to the clinic—whether for spaying or neutering, or low-cost vaccinations or microchips—must stay in their vehicles, wear a mask, and wait for staff to come get your animal. For appointments, call 760-366-1100.