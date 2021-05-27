Thought 3D printing was dead? Think again

Researchers have evaluated 3D printed sample collection swabs made in-house and found them to be a reliable alternative to commercial swabs. The detection of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is done by collecting samples from the nose and throat. The samples are usually collected using a swab, which has fibers that help better the collection and transport of the sample. As the pandemic continues throughout the world, there is a shortage of testing reagents and sampling swabs, leading to delayed results, affecting the spread of the virus.