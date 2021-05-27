Cancel
Thought 3D printing was dead? Think again

By Margaret Taylo r
Wired UK
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Penn State School of International Affairs academic John Gershenson co-founded Kenyan 3D printing firm Kijenzi in 2017, his aim was to democratise the manufacturing process. Having seen that many communities, particularly in remote parts of the world, are cut off from global supply chains, Gershenson wanted to start an organisation that could, he says, make “what is needed, when it’s needed, where it’s needed”. Medical devices were an area of “clear need” and Kijenzi, which is based in Western Kenyan city Kisumu, started life 3D printing replacement knobs for broken malaria-detecting microscopes. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the company’s market was transformed literally overnight.

Prescott, WIBusiness Insider

New Microporous 3D Printing Material Offers A New Kind of Design Freedom

PRESCOTT, Wis., May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infinite Material Solutions LLC. (Infinite™), an innovator in material design for additive manufacturing, has just announced the official launch of a new material with fascinating potential. The product, called Caverna™ PP, is the world's first extrudable thermoplastic with a water-soluble, co-continuous, microporous morphology. In simpler terms: It's a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight foam parts resembling a sponge.
Technologytctmagazine.com

Farsoon launches eight-laser metal 3D printing system at TCT Asia

Farsoon has announced the launch of the FS721M-8 metal powder bed fusion 3D printing system which is equipped with eight 1KW lasers. The company introduced the platform at TCT Asia, along with dual and quad laser options of the FS721M system for limited commercial orders. Boasting a build volume of 720 x 420 x 420 mm, Farsoon says its FS721M offering addresses the challenges of size constraints, process control, cost efficiency and production stability. It anticipates high-volume series production opportunities in the mould and tooling, automotive and large-format industrial manufacturing markets.
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Reverse 3D Printing to Make Tiny Medical Implants

Researchers at RMIT University in Australia have developed a new 3D printing technique that allows them to create incredibly small and complex biomedical implants. The approach involves printing glue molds that can then be filled with biomaterial filler. Once the mold is dissolved away, the biomaterial structure remains. Excitingly, the technique uses standard 3D printers, such as those now commonly even found in high schools, and PVA glue as a printing material.
Electronicstctmagazine.com

Farsoon introduces Dual Laser Flight 3D printing technology at TCT Asia

Farsoon is showcasing the latest developments to its Flight laser powder bed fusion technology on its 403P 3D printing system at TCT Asia 2021. The company first introduced Flight technology at the Shanghai event in 2019 and has now unveiled Dual Laser Flight Technology which is said to enhance productivity with the use of multiple robust fiber lasers. Two new Farsoon polymer powders and a third-party material have also been announced for Flight technology.
Aerospace & DefenseAzom.com

Could 3D Printing Drive Down the Cost of Space Exploration?

Image Credit: Guitar photographer/Shutterstock.com. 3D printing – an additive manufacturing (AM) technique – is increasingly used for large industrial purposes. It is often much cheaper than traditional industrial manufacturing methods, especially in bespoke or low-volume applications. Now, 3D printing is increasingly becoming adopted in the space sector. 3D Printing for...
Technology3DPrint.com

GoProto Delivers 3D Printed Comms System for Combat Vehicles

Australian rapid manufacturing provider GoProto delivered locally 3D printed dismount communication components for next-generation combat vehicles to Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA), a subsidiary of German technology firm Rheinmetall. GoProto is the first Melbourne-based 3D printing provider to work with RDA and provide critical products for its Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), demonstrating what the 3D printing service provider calls a “viable in-country solution” in advanced manufacturing for sovereign industrial capability.
Technology3DPrint.com

Little You Selects RIZE to 3D Print Durable, Full-Color Toys

Canada’s Little You has developed an interesting approach to 3D printing for consumers, with an online platform to design and 3D print custom figurines. Previously, these toys were made from gypsum, a fragile material used with the company’s Zcorp binder jetting machine. Now, through a partnership with RIZE, Inc., customers can create the same colorful Little Yous made with RIZE’s full-color RIZIUM composites, much more durable for improved hands-on play.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Could 3D printed swabs be used to collect COVID-19 test samples?

Researchers have evaluated 3D printed sample collection swabs made in-house and found them to be a reliable alternative to commercial swabs. The detection of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is done by collecting samples from the nose and throat. The samples are usually collected using a swab, which has fibers that help better the collection and transport of the sample. As the pandemic continues throughout the world, there is a shortage of testing reagents and sampling swabs, leading to delayed results, affecting the spread of the virus.
BicyclesHigh Performance Composites

Arevo debuts custom, 3D-printed composite scooter

On May 26, additive manufacturing specialist Arevo (Milpitas, Calif., U.S.) launches Scotsman, a new electric scooter brand whose flagship product is a custom 3D-printed, carbon fiber/thermoplastic composite electric kickscooter. Scotsman’s entire unibody construction — frame, handlebar, stem and foldable baseboard — are 3D-printed with aerospace-grade Hexcel (Stamford, Conn., U.S.) carbon...
Economy3DPrint.com

Formlabs Teams up with Autodesk to Streamline Digital Workflows for 3D Printing

It was a busy month for 3D printing developer Formlabs. After announcing a new $150 million funding round and doubling its valuation to $2 billion, the ten-year-old company revealed it teamed up with Autodesk to streamline digital workflow with new CAD tools for 3D printing. At the same time, the startup unveiled a new high-performance nylon material powder, which is ideal for users to print parts that need to bend or withstand impacts, such as hinges, clips, and orthotics.
BusinessFlight Global.com

Air Works marks ‘strategic shift’ with 3D printing partnership

Indian MRO Air Works has partnered with additive manufacturing and services provider Objectify Technologies to explore business opportunities in 3D printing solutions for the aerospace and defence industries. The partnership, which is a first for an MRO in India, will also include the requirements of commercial and private jet operators...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

The different types of 3D printing

With so many different 3D printers on the market, it can be hard to understand the whole landscape. The International Organization for Standardization saw the same problem, and in 2015 ISO/ASTM standard 52900 was created to standardize the exploding terminology around 3D printing. Every different 3D printer can be categorised...
Technology3DPrint.com

3DPOD Episode 64: 3D Print Services with Clement Moreau, Sculpteo Founder

Clement Moreau founded Sculpteo and led the 3D print service for ten years before selling it to BASF. In this episode, we follow his journey, discuss what made Sculpteo successful, and how the company changed along with its market. We hear of an initial consumer focus that was replaced by one focusing on European businesses.
Engineering3DPrint.com

3Degrees to Develop 3D Printing Materials Database for America Makes

3Degrees is a 3D printing consultancy that enables businesses to adopt the technology by applying its industry insights and materials expertise. With its TRACEam Process streamlining project management and documentation at all stages of the 3D printing workflow, the Chicago, Illinois-based firm has emerged as a unique player in 3D printing adoption. Now, the six-year old company has received a grant from America Makes’ Rapid Innovation Call (RIC) program and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a best-in-class materials database for additive manufacturing (AM).
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Fortify, Roger Corp. partner to develop 3D-printed dielectric material systems

On May 25, Fortify (Boston, Mass., U.S.) a 3D printing startup, and Rogers Corp. (Chandler, Ariz., U.S.) an engineered materials company for advanced connectivity and power electronics, announced a partnership to enable the additive manufacturing (AM) of low-loss dielectric materials for radio frequency (RF) devices and electronics using Fortify’s Flux 3D printer series for fiber- and particle-filled photopolymers.
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printed Flip Dots

Displays have come a long way in the last few decades, but none can deliver the mesmerizing visual and audio experience of a large flip dot display. Both old panels and new panels can be expensive and difficult to source, so [Larry Builds] made his own flip dots with the help of 3D printing.
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

3D Printing Offers New Sustainable Supply Chain Paradigm

These days, there are several companies that put sustainability in the driver’s seat. If they intend to realize a net zero carbon, fully regenerative economy while reducing overall environmental footprint, sustainability must underscore everything. Any company aiming to remain competitive and viable beyond this decade is redefining its business priorities...
Technologytheradar.com

Best 3D printing resin

Resin 3D printing requires different materials than traditional machines. Resin is a UV sensitive liquid that cures into a hard surface when a light is shined. This means you have a liquid in your printer, so you need to be careful. Resin is toxic and needs to be handled carefully.
Electronicstorquenews.com

Tesla’s Enormous Die Casting Machine Is Like 3D Printing

A view of one of Tesla’s die casting machines was shown recently. It’s the biggest of its kind and no other auto-maker that I’m aware of is using this technology. It will speed up production, reduce costs, and give Tesla a competitive advantage. Tesla is making cars the same way toy cars are manufactured with automation and it's like 3D printing! Let’s see what it’s all about!
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printed Joystick Using Spherical Flexure Joint

One of the many advancements brought about by 3D printing is the rapid development of compliant mechanisms and flexure joints. One such example is [jicerr]’s joystick, which uses a pair of spherical flexure joints recently developed by researchers from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, See the videos after the break.