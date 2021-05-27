Thought 3D printing was dead? Think again
When Penn State School of International Affairs academic John Gershenson co-founded Kenyan 3D printing firm Kijenzi in 2017, his aim was to democratise the manufacturing process. Having seen that many communities, particularly in remote parts of the world, are cut off from global supply chains, Gershenson wanted to start an organisation that could, he says, make “what is needed, when it’s needed, where it’s needed”. Medical devices were an area of “clear need” and Kijenzi, which is based in Western Kenyan city Kisumu, started life 3D printing replacement knobs for broken malaria-detecting microscopes. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the company’s market was transformed literally overnight.www.wired.co.uk