Pixel 6 to use the same GPU as the Huawei Mate X2, Galaxy S21
The Pixel 6 series is being prepped for release later this year. There is no exact launch date or availability yet but we are certain Google will still release new phones this year. The upcoming Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, have been leaked several times. We can expect more details will be shared until the official product announcement in the fall. The most noticeable change is the design although the rendered designs are not final yet.androidcommunity.com