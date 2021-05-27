Pixel 6 to use the same GPU as the Huawei Mate X2, Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to follow last year’s Galaxy S20 FE. The Fan Edition is also now anticipated because more than just a follow-up, it will follow the Galaxy Note 20 as a replacement of the Galaxy Note 21 series. The latter won’t be released this year due to the chip shortage problem. Samsung fans are only waiting for it because it will be the more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 released earlier this year. But then again that may not happen now because even the FE variant is believed to be affected by the chip shortage.