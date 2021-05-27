Kim Yo Han to reveal his taekwondo athlete sisters for the first time on this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference'
WEi's Kim Yo Han will be appearing as a guest on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference', where he plans on hanging out with his two younger sisters!. As many fans know, Kim Yo Han is known as a former national taekwondo representative candidate before switching career paths. Coming from a family of taekwondo athletes, the idol has revealed that his two younger sisters (17 and 15-years old) are also taekwondo athletes!www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0