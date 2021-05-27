Kim Yo Han to reveal his taekwondo athlete sisters for the first time on this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

Rapper Z.Flat rapped about his life on Mnet's hip hop survival program 'Show Me The Money 10'. On the October 1 premiere of Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 10', Z.Flat was seen with a group of rappers waiting to audition for their first round. During the interview section of the show, he introduced himself as rapper Z.Flat, and stated, "My mother was an actress so ever since I was young, I was exposed to such environment naturally. So, in the past I was determined to become an actor." He then revealed the decisive moment that led him to choose the music field instead. He revealed, "When I was around 18 or 19 years old, I performed on stage for a hip hop concert with my friends, and the feelings of thrill hit me hard. Those feelings grew and I began [music] with an 'all in' mindset."

