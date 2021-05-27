Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow The National Weather Service in Goodland has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain expected to move across the warned area shortly. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McCook, Culbertson, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury and Lebanon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2.5-3.5 INCHES IN 3 HOURS