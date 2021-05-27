CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What If Elon Musk Is Just Making “Noob” Crypto Mistakes?

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIs Elon Musk playing 4D chess or is he just making rookie mistakes? It’s easy to judge the unfortunate and inaccurate message those tweets contained, but, what if Elon simply doesn’t know better? What if the billionaire doesn’t have a master plan and instead is just learning right in front of our eyes? It’s certainly a possibility. At least that’s what TV personality and Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser thinks:

www.thehighlandsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk

Grimes, who recently “semi-separated” from Elon Musk – whose $200 billion makes him for now the world’s richest man — was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split. In the photos, Grimes — wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
houstonmirror.com

Grimes still living with Elon Musk

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Amid reports of her troubled relationship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, singer Grimes recently confirmed that the two are still living together. Basically, a few images of Grimes reading 'The Communist Manifesto' while walking down the street went viral after one of the publications shared...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Max Keiser
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
fsunews.com

A Requiem for Elon Musk and Grimes

Their love affair seemed written in the stars, tech mogul Elon Musk charming the Canadian experimental pop superstar, Claire Boucher—known professionally as Grimes—a self-proclaimed “friend of the communists.” In the immortal words of another Canadian singer-songwriter, Avril Lavigne, “he was a boy, she was a girl; could I make it any more obvious?”
CELEBRITIES
cryptoglobe.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says It’s “Not Possible” To Destroy Crypto

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk believes that it is impossible to destroy crypto in the wake of China’s latest crypto crackdown. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday (September 28), Musk told audience members that financial regulators should steer clear of trying to hinder crypto adoption.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Us Dollar#Musk Nick Szabo#Bitfinex Source#Doge Usd#Twitter#Goldman Sachs#Dogecoin Elon Musk#Gemini Source#Btc Usd
The Independent

Elon Musk aims another jibe at Jeff Bezos in billionaires’ space row: ‘You can’t sue your way to the moon’

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
u.today

Elon Musk opines on China’s crypto ban, Paul Oakenfold's music to be released on Cardano: Crypto News Digest

What’s going on in the world of crypto? U.Today news digest informs you about the main events over the past day. Elon Musk suggests the reason behind China’s crypto ban. Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared his thoughts regarding China's most severe cryptocurrency ban during the Code Conference on Sept. 28. The centibillionaire suggested that the hostility of the Communist Party of China toward cryptocurrencies is caused by the threat they pose to centralized governments.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
bitcoinist.com

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Governments Cannot Destroy Crypto, Can Only Slow It Down

Elon Musk has once again hit back at U.S. regulators coming for crypto. Talking at the Code Conference which concluded Wednesday, Musk gave his opinions on the current regulatory battle being waged between the United States government and the crypto space. The CEO said that regulators should not try to regulate the crypto market, and asked the government to “do nothing” to regulate the space.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk praises Communist China again – here’s what he said

This weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered new praise for communist-ruled China, calling it the “global leader in digitalization.”. Musk offered the complimentary remarks in a virtual speech at the World Internet Conference, which is hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. “My frank observation is that China spends a...
ECONOMY
Inverse

Elon Musk's big future:

Elon Musk spoke with iconic journalist Kara Swisher at the prestigious Code Conference on September 27, 2021 for a wide-ranging conversation. In typical style, Musk made a number of predictions about the future, many of them having to do with his own portfolio of technology companies.
ECONOMY
KPBS

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Elon Musk

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Revel in the life story of a thrilling 21st century Iron Man come alive. See how Elon Musk went from bullied boy to young innovator to self-taught rocket scientist, ultimately becoming one of the richest men in the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptopotato.com

Elon Musk Urged The US Government to Do Nothing with Crypto Regulations

While governments can not destroy cryptocurrencies, they can hamper their progress, according to Tesla’s founder. Tesla’s CEO – Elon Musk – believes authorities are unable to “destroy” the digital asset industry. He advised the American government to let crypto “fly” instead of implementing legislation on it. Additionally, he gave his reasons why China has a hostile stance on cryptocurrencies.
U.S. POLITICS
techgig.com

'What motivates Elon Musk', this one question just broke the internet

Elon Musk's fascination with space and all things out of the ordinary is well-known around the world. and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have made significant investments in space research and interplanetary missions. As part of his various collaborations, he has also linked up with. NASA. to further their studies into...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy