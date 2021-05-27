What If Elon Musk Is Just Making “Noob” Crypto Mistakes?

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO