Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Why is marijuana being used for medical purposes?

By Promoted Post
Daily Iowan
 2021-05-26

Marijuana for medical use is nothing new, it has been used for centuries going back to 2737 BC where it is recorded in Chinese text that cannabis was used to treat varies ailments such as constipation, gout, rheumatism and malaria. Marijuana has been illegal for most of the last century meaning that there have not been many human tests on the herb but recent research has shown that it has medicinal properties. If you would like to learn about these medicinal properties and what they are, here is a list of reasons why marijuana is being used for medical purposes:

dailyiowan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Smoking Marijuana#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Cannabis#Chinese#Thc#Smoke Cartel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
PTSD
Related
KidsMedicalXpress

Understanding the impact of medical marijuana on kids: A meta-analysis

In recent years, the use of medical cannabis to treat sick kids is on the rise, although questions remain about the benefits and safety of such treatments. Now, a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has completed a first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis to understand better the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients.
U.S. Politicsaveryjournal.com

North Carolina lawmakers consider medical marijuana legalization

(The Center Square) – Medical marijuana advocates and critics took to the North Carolina Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers considered a bill that would legalize the drug for medicinal purposes. Dubbed the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, Senate Bill 711 would remove criminal and civil penalties for the sale, growing...
Arkansas Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Most Popular Medical Marijuana Strains in Arkansas

Most often, newsworthy strains are those bred and sold on America’s West Coast — the epicenter of cannabis culture and creation. However, just because strains like GG#4 and Dutch Treat reign supreme on the coast doesn’t mean that the rest of the country is so enamoured with these varieties. Cannabis commerce laws being what they […] The post Most Popular Medical Marijuana Strains in Arkansas appeared first on Latest Cannabis News Today – Headlines, Videos & Stocks.
Congress & Courtssdpb.org

Lawmakers continue to discuss regulations surrounding medical marijuana

Lawmakers continue to discuss regulations surrounding medical marijuana in South Dakota. On Monday, a legislative subcommittee listened to several presentations including one from North Dakota’s department of health. North Dakota legalized medical marijuana four years ago. The state invested in a software system which registers all patients who use medical...
PharmaceuticalsWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Marijuana misconceptions

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Marijuana is now legal in 36 states for medicinal purposes and 17 states for recreational use. The drug has been touted for its pain-relieving and calming effects, but there are some myths you should know about. Ivanhoe explains. It’s just about everywhere you look and...
Kidscannabisnewsworld.com

What’s the connection between legal medical marijuana and adolescent use?

There have been plenty of studies focused on teens and cannabis use, considering whether or not legal marijuana results in more young adults actually getting high. A recent study on the issue followed in the footsteps of several previous ones and came to the same conclusion: There is no correlation between U.S. states with legal medicial marijuan and weed use among teens. Published in Substance Abuse, researchers from Harvard University, John Hopkins and the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reviewed data from 46 states collected over a 24-year period. How Can Parents Tell If Their Teenager Is Using Marijuana? Teen weed use in California rose among ‘low-risk’ groups following cannabis legalization: report Using alcohol and bud simultaneously not associated with engaging in certain risky activities: study Investigators found that there is no evidence suggesting medical marijuana programs resulted in more cannabis consumption in teens. Overall, states with legal medical marijuana had fewer instances of teens consuming cannabis. “This study found no evidence between 1991 and 2015 of increases in adolescents reporting past 30-day marijuana use or heavy marijuana use associated with state MML [medical marijuana law] enactment or operational MML dispensaries,” study authors wrote. Marijuana use in young adults has long been a concern among some who believe the herb’s acceptance could make teens more interested in trying these substances during a time in their lives when their brains are not fully formed. There are plenty of studies, though, that suggest this isn’t the case. Paul Armentano, deputy Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, notes in a statement : “This data, gathered from 46 states over more than two decades, show unequivocally that medical cannabis access can be legally regulated in a manner that is safe, effective and that does not inadvertently impact young people’s habits.…
HealthPosted by
FOX 43

Changes to medical marijuana law approved by Legislature

Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries serve patients at curbside and dispense three months' worth of the drug at a time have passed the Pennsylvania Legislature. The bill that was approved Friday is expected to be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The legislation also relaxes the rules under which...
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

Healthcare organization advocates amending medical marijuana law

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) – South Dakota’s largest health care providers have proposed that lawmakers drop part of the requirement for people seeking medical marijuana identification cards to obtain a physician’s recommendation to use the drug. Under the proposal made Monday, physicians would still need to certify that patients have...
Pennsylvania Statejusticenewsflash.com

Pennsylvania legislature relaxes medical marijuana regulations

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Legislature streamlined Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana dispensary business with a series of regulations made during the pandemic. These regulations allow these pharmacies to provide services to patients on the roadside and distribute marijuana to them for up to three months at a time. Associated Press Report. Governor...
Healthbloomandoil.com

Study Shows THC More Effective than CBD for Nausea

CBD is often talked about as if it were the “good” cannabinoid while THC is its fun relative. But a new study calls that rather simplistic idea into question. This week, Alabama’s Governor signed SB46 into law, finally creating a medical marijuana program in that state. The new law will allow patients to use cannabis legally for roughly 15 illnesses and diseases. But as medical marijuana becomes legalized in more states, scientists are scrutinizing its effects – and weighing the benefits of THC against those of CBD.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

State Legalizes Adult Marijuana Use

It’s official: Gov. Ned Lamont gave the final needed signature Tuesday to make recreational cannabis use legal in Connecticut for adults over 21 as of July 1. Adults may posses up to 1.5 ounces of weed “on their person” and up to five ounces “in their homes or locked in their car, truck or glove box.”
Orlando, FLdaytonatimes.com

To this doctor, medical cannabis is an ‘exit drug’

This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. You have probably heard the criticism that marijuana is a “gateway drug,” meaning it’s the first step on a path leading to more potent and addictive narcotics that yield stronger psycho- logical or physiological effects.
Princeton, WVlootpress.com

Princeton City Council passes medical marijuana ordinance

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)— During a Princeton City Council meeting on Monday, the board went through the second and final reading about medical marijuana. The ordinance allows for dispensaries to sell medical marijuana in the C-2 commercial zone. That includes roads like Stafford Drive, Walker Street and Roger Street. Dispensaries will not be able to set up a store 1,000 feet away from schools and daycare property lines.
U.S. Politicswrnjradio.com

Bill making it easier for medical cannabis patients to get help signed into law

NEW JERSEY – Senator Declan O’Scanlon’s legislation allowing doctors to authorize medical marijuana for eligible patients via telemedicine was signed this week by Governor Murphy. The new law (S-619) will eliminate the necessity of burdensome visits to doctors’ offices for some residents with restricted mobility. “Digital authorization will enable qualified...
Pierre, SDwnax.com

Questions Around Marijuana Uses

The “Adult Use Marijuana Study” subcommittee of the South Dakota legislature met Tuesday in Pierre. The name refers to recreational use of marijuana, which was approved by voters last November, but is still under a court challenge. During the hearing, Clay County States Attorney Alexis Tracy told the committee there...
Law Enforcementkotatv.com

Strugis police department grapples with medical marijuana

"If we're going to start stressing the unit now in June instead of July or August, we're going to see problems start happening earlier." Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather than weeks and scheduling moves far in advance.
Pharmaceuticalspainnewsnetwork.org

Researchers Find ‘No Evidence’ to Support Use of Kratom

A federally funded review of plant-based treatments for chronic pain has yet to find adequate clinical evidence on the benefits or harms of kratom, an herbal supplement used by millions of Americans to relieve pain, anxiety, depression and other medical conditions. In an update released this week, researchers at Oregon...