Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).