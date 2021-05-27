Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma City's regional manufacturing industry thriving according to April's Chamber Forum

By Perrin Clore Duncan
OKC VeloCity
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber continued its successful monthly Chamber Forum series with a focus on our manufacturing industry on April 21. This event brought thought leaders together to discuss major initiatives, programs, and current issues that impact Oklahoma City's business climate, economy and community in regard to the manufacturing sector. We thank our Presenting Sponsor Cox Business and Corporate Sponsor ADG, for making this event series possible.

www.velocityokc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Business Education#Community#Educational Initiatives#Education Technology#Chamber Forum#Critical Components#Nestle Purina#The Greater Okc Chamber#Cobots#Manufacturing Jobs#Oklahoma Manufacturers#Impact Oklahoma City#Major Initiatives#Nationwide#Panelists#Oil And Gas#Automation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Related
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateMiddletown Press

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

OKC’s warehouse and distribution sector thriving, e-commerce playing pivotal role

If you have driven along Interstate-44 just south of Will Rogers World Airport recently, you cannot help but notice Amazon’s new fulfillment center expansion going up just north of their current facility that opened in 2019. When it opens later this year, the new facility should nearly double Amazon’s warehouse space here to 1.6 million square feet and add another 500 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Hosts Metro Job Fair

Approximately 12,000 positions are up for grabs here in the Oklahoma City area as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosts its job fair beginning Monday. "We hear about restaurants who have to be open three days instead of seven or close early and open late because they do not have the workforce numbers they need," OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

OESC hosting career fair to help rebuild Oklahoma's workforce

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is hosting career fairs at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on May 17-18. Employers will have the chance to connect with those looking for employment opportunities and to help rebuild Oklahoma’s workforce. Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma Statewattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...