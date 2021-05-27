Oklahoma City's regional manufacturing industry thriving according to April's Chamber Forum
The Chamber continued its successful monthly Chamber Forum series with a focus on our manufacturing industry on April 21. This event brought thought leaders together to discuss major initiatives, programs, and current issues that impact Oklahoma City's business climate, economy and community in regard to the manufacturing sector. We thank our Presenting Sponsor Cox Business and Corporate Sponsor ADG, for making this event series possible.www.velocityokc.com