Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

How Biden’s EO Impacts Cybersecurity Players

By Nathan Eddy
securityboulevard.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 12, the Biden Administration released an executive order aimed at government agencies, vendors and developers, who all will have to design their products with a greater focus on security. The EO on “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity” comes in the wake of several high-profile security breaches, most recently the...

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Cloud Security#Cybersecurity Breaches#Business Intelligence#Cyber Security#Corporate Data#The Biden Administration#Eo#Cisa#The Colonial Pipeline#Untangle#Solarwinds#Sunburst#Confluera#Cyber Intelligence Data#Security Breaches#Disruptive Cyberattacks#Critical Infrastructure#Vulnerabilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

LookingGlass to Provide DOD With Cyber Threat Intell, Analytics Tool; Gilman Louie Quoted

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions has secured a five-year contract from the Department of Defense to provide the U.S. military with its cyber threat intelligence and analytics platform. The company said Monday its scoutSuite platform provides cybersecurity analysts with a threat modeling environment to process and operationalize threat intelligence and other compromise-related...
U.S. Politicssecurityboulevard.com

New Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity

In case you missed it, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, issued a new executive order in May of 2021, aimed at improving the nation’s cyber security. With increase in threats and almost daily stories of new companies being the subject of ransomware and data breaches, perhaps it’s no surprise that the U.S. Federal government is taking a serious look at the state of the security in federal organizations.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Identity management in the federal government

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Today’s federal government is challenged with the proliferation of identification they must manage. What is obvious is the COVID-induced necessity to work from home. Agencies have been challenged with scaling up identification management from human beings. But that is just the beginning of the problem.
Fort Meade, MDcyberscoop.com

US Cyber Command, CISA warn of hackers exploiting critical VMware flaw

The National Security Agency and Cyber Command's Integrated Cyber Center's Joint Operations Center Watch Floor in Fort Meade, Maryland. Hackers have been leveraging a critical flaw in the software that Silicon Valley vendor VMware uses to manage virtual machines in large data centers, U.S. Cyber Command warned on Saturday. The...
U.S. Politicsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Biden’s New Executive Order Aims To Boost Cybersecurity Amidst Hacking Onslaught | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Updated May 14, 10.30am ET to include comments made by former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs. An executive order unveiled by the Biden administration today aims to bolster cybersecurity at U.S. federal agencies. The new measures it contains are being rolled out against the backdrop of a dramatic escalation in hacking activity, including a ransomware attack that shut down a 5.500-mile pipeline last Friday which supplies almost half of the fuel needs of the U.S.’s East Coast.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Apple’s AirTag, Cyber Insurance

Details about Biden’s cybersecurity executive order, privacy and stalking concerns with Apple’s new AirTag technology, and why some cyber insurance companies may not pay out for ransomware in the future. ** Links mentioned on the show **. New Cybersecurity Executive Order: What You Need to Know. How Apple’s AirTag turns...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Biden's full 2022 budget request includes bumps for civilian cybersecurity, general IT

The Biden administration unveiled its full fiscal 2022 budget request Friday, providing more detail on its agency priorities, including increased cybersecurity spending in the wake of recent attacks. The budget request includes $9.8 billion in cybersecurity spend “to secure federal civilian networks, protect the nation’s infrastructure, and support efforts to...
U.S. Politicsmsspalert.com

Biden Proposes Billions to Strengthen U.S. Cybersecurity

Billions of dollars would be allocated to upgrade the nation’s cybersecurity defenses and modernize networks should President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal to secure the nation’s critical systems gain Congressional approval. The American Jobs Plan, as the White House has named the measure, would see funding directed to improve energy...
Energy Industrykisswtlz.com

Biden administration issues cybersecurity mandates for pipelines

The Biden administration will mandate cybersecurity regulations for the nation’s leading pipeline companies, officials announced Wednesday, following a massive computer hack that prompted a pipeline transporting nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supply to shutter for 11 days. Previously, voluntary guidelines were given to industry leaders. The new security...
U.S. Politicsthreatpost.com

Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order Puts Emphasis on the Wrong Issues

David Wolpoff, CTO at Randori, argues that the call for rapid cloud transition Is a dangerous proposition: “Mistakes will be made, creating opportunities for our adversaries. It’s no secret that foreign adversaries are making a concerted effort to target U.S. government agencies and companies. As technology advances and foreign superpowers...
TechnologyInformationWeek

How SolarWinds Changed Cybersecurity Leadership's Priorities

If you were looking for a job in IT during 2020 or 2021, you probably couldn't have chosen a more in-demand IT specialty than cybersecurity. Between securing the devices of hordes of new work-from-home employees and responding to new threats on the horizon like the SolarWinds hack, organizations were investing in hiring more security pros at a time when many other workers in the job market were afraid of being laid off. In the weeks following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, there's no sign of that changing.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

How to Test And Assess Your Business's Cybersecurity Properly

The economy today is heavily reliant on the internet to go about daily work activities, not to mention that we are dependent on it ourselves as 'netizens'. These facts are especially true where the internet is most widely used like in the U.S., Europe and of course Asia. In the U.S., being connected is so fundamental that The Department of Homeland Security stated: "Our daily life, economic vitality, and national security depend on a stable, safe, and resilient cyberspace". Now, as for the business sector today, online crime or 'cybercrime' is a very serious issue as it is increasing for businesses of all sizes. Cybercriminals (hackers, if you will) usually avoid organizations that have strong defense walls set up, and prefer to target vulnerable, weaker targets but this doesn't rule out the fact that even the highest levels of security have been breached by serious cybercrime groups. For every five businesses that exist in the world, four of them (or 80%) conduct their business online, since 'digital transformation' has spiked since about 2015. Over 70% of organizations today have stated that their internal and external cybersecurity risk has risen steeply since 2017, only 4 years ago. According to more statistics, it takes most organizations at least six months to even detect a 'data breach' event, after which it is often much too late and valuable/personal information is already compromised. A 'cyber-attack takes place every 40 seconds on average, whereas after the pandemic this figure has seen a 300% increase. The hardest-hit industries are the health sector, the finance sector as well as personal devices in general.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

AI Will Reshape the Cybersecurity World in 2021

Recently, cybersecurity has become a darling of the IT industry thanks to mushrooming of data (from both consumers and businesses), resulting in increased cyber-crimes. Examples of such data breaches include stealing credentials like passcodes, injecting malware to temper with networks, social engineering, permission maladministration, and insider threats. The exponential increase of these incidents has fuelled the adoption of artificial intelligence to introduce efficient and precise data defense mechanisms.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

How to Address the Cybersecurity Talent Gap

The talent shortage in cybersecurity is real. The most recent (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study puts the global cybersecurity talent shortage at more than 4 million people. Let that number sink in—4 million people. As expected, the fact that a large number of organizations (especially the largest ones) are chronically understaffed dramatically undermines the confidence that organizations can appropriately address cybersecurity issues.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Top Cyber Security Challenges Post Lockdown

Not too long ago things were looking bleak for the world, still under the dark cloud of the COVID pandemic, but with vaccine rollouts now taking place worldwide, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s important to remember, however, as we slowly transition back into some semblance of normality, that there will be new challenges to face in all facets of life, and the Cyber Security sector is no exception.