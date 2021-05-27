Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Helical (LON:HLCL)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.37. The firm has a market cap of £507.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Helical has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Market Cap#Investment#Market Development#Lon Hlcl#Gbx#Helical Helical#Helical Bar Plc#Marketbeat Com#Helical Plc#Company#Debt#Real Estate Properties#United Kingdom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s current price.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $1,219,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $25.89

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workspace Group’s (WKPPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKPPF. Barclays downgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $43.33

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 0.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.90 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). 444,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 865,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.65).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 444 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 444 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £173.16 ($226.23). Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $7,960,000.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 487.50 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.37). Approximately 175,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 283,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.