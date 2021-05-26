Cancel
Laredo, TX

Analysis: Border Has Gotten Worse

By Michael Quinn Sullivan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation along the Texas-Mexico border has “gotten worse” – that’s the assessment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after meeting with local law enforcement officials in Laredo. Local officials estimate there are close to 700 “stash houses” operating in Laredo alone in which illegal aliens are kept after initially...

