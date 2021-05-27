Cancel
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $160.00

By Emily Schoerning
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

