It has been discovered that Orca will be helping out on the new mainline entry in the beloved Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. Orca have previously helped Square Enix co-produce Dragon Quest games including the last game in the series, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate will be developed on the latest version of the acclaimed video game engine, Unreal Engine 5. Orca is now the second known co-developer on the project as they will be joining the team at Hexa Drive. More teams may be announced in the future. The release date and platforms on which Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate will be available on have yet to be confirmed by Square Enix.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO