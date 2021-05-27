Cancel
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.

