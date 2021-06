DEC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.34 ($25.11).