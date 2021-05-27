Cancel
Analysts cut Genting and Genting Malaysia earnings forecasts after results missed expectations

By Tan Siew Mung
theedgemarkets.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 27): Analysts have lowered the earnings forecasts of Genting Bhd and Genting Malaysia Bhd (GENM) after their results came in below expectations. Hong Leong Investment Bank Research’s analyst Low Jin Wu said in a note today Genting recorded a first quarter 2021 (1Q21) core loss after tax and minority interest (LATMI) of RM318 million, which was below his expectation largely due to weaker-than-expected results from GENM and Genting Singapore Ltd (GENS).

