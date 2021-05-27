Analysts cut Genting and Genting Malaysia earnings forecasts after results missed expectations

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.