Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.37. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 646,062 shares. A number...

www.modernreaders.com
