A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.