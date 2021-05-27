Bunk plates three as Churchville-Chili wins on Senior Night
CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. – An early one-run deficit didn’t discourage Churchville-Chili on senior day, as the Saints scored five in the first inning highlighted by a three-run double from senior Jonathan Bunk. The Saints (6-6) defeated the Spencerport Rangers (5-9) by a score of 10-4. The Saints batted nine in the opening frame, and put together five hits alongside one walk. Alan Michael LeFrois led the inning off with a single, and Shane Pray followed suit with a ground rule double. Catcher Cooper Romich evened the game with an RBI single.pickinsplinters.com