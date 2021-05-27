Bunk plates three as Churchville-Chili wins on Senior Night

New Kent’s Lady Trojans coasted to a 16-0 victory over the visiting Bruton Lady Panthers in their June 2 Senior Night home finale. After surrendering an early hit in the first inning, New Kent pitcher Gracie Ellis would strike out the next 15 batters she face. Meanwhile, the Lady Trojan offense flourished early on, scoring six runs in the opening frame and added 10 in the third. The hosts closed out the game in the top of the fifth via the mercy rule.