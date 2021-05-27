Cancel
New 'AudaCity' podcast: Tasting the SONIC/COOP hard seltzers, The Nova development, Sherlock in OKC, scooters, more

By Nate Fisher
OKC VeloCity
 14 days ago

Want more video? Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeXBg5_c4VxGGR_kxMHb2wg. We taste test the SONIC/COOP collaborative hard seltzer product and suggest some of our favorite SONIC menu items with which to pair each flavor. We also talk about The Nova development announcement, the Sherlock Holmes exhibit at Science Museum Oklahoma, experiences we’ve had as OKC opens up, an announcement on in-person Chamber events and more.

