Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post sales of $20.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $86.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.