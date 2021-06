Bulls could continue to dominate Indian stock markets over the next 12 months, albeit at a slower pace of gains, said global brokerage and research firm Morgan Stanley. The current bull market, which started from the bottom of the last week of March 2020, is said to have more legs than previous rallies of this type. “There is a dispersion of returns between the bull markets, which makes the average return less significant. This is up 106% – the historical average is 284%. As we see a further rise in the immediate 12 months, the pace of gains may slow, ”Morgan Stanley said in a report. Sensex and Nifty have doubled since the fall of March 2020 and have set new all-time highs.