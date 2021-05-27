Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC's Water4 receives $30k to provide sustainable water, new jobs from Paycom employees

By Staff Reports
OKC VeloCity
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater OKC Chamber member Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, presented a $30,000 check to fellow Greater OKC Chamber member Water4, an Oklahoma City-based international nonprofit dedicated to eradicating the world's water crisis through local, missional businesses. With this donation, Water4 will be able to provide sustainable water to more than 1,100 people and create over 500 jobs.

