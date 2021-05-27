OKC's Water4 receives $30k to provide sustainable water, new jobs from Paycom employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.