NCC Group (LON:NCC) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Numis Securities

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268 ($3.50).

