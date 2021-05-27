$28.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.86 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $117.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.