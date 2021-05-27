$28.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter
Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com