$28.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Stocksrivertonroll.com

Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Limbach worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.86 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $117.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $1,219,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $740.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report sales of $56.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 79,141 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,141 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.