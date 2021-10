Dragon Age 4 was listed as part of the recent Nvidia leaks, so when will we see it released?. If, like me, you've been waiting for the next trip to Thedas then the recent listing of Dragon Age 4 in the Nvidia leaks was a welcome sight. The last we heard of BioWare's high-fantasy sequel was during The Game Awards in 2020, where a short teaser was released featuring a brief appearance by Solas and narration by Varric. The cinematic was certainly exciting, and to have the next Dragon Age on current-gen consoles and PCs alludes to a pretty grand scale game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO