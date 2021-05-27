Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Inter Milan’s incompetence helps Chelsea make transfer decisions

By Gabe Henderson
theprideoflondon.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte’s Inter Milan recently ran away with the Scudetto, winning Serie A over arch-rival AC Milan by 12 points. It was Conte’s first trophy since departing Chelsea back in 2018. Since the Italian’s sacking, the Blues have been managed by three different men—Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and now, Thomas Tuchel. While Tuchel has lived up to his world class designation at Stamford Bridge, some fans cannot help but ask “what if?” in regards to Conte’s time in west London.

theprideoflondon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Diego Costa
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Serie A#Italian#The Champions League#Belgian#Everton#Now 28 Year Old#Old Trafford#Nike#Twitter#Sevilla#Arch Rival Ac Milan#Strikers#Italy#Stamford Bridge#Score Goals#Key Players#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Leicester 'apologise to Chelsea' after video emerged of Daniel Amartey throwing Chelsea's FA Cup final pennant on the ground as he celebrated Foxes' historic FA Cup win in the changing rooms

Leicester have reportedly apologised to Chelsea after a video showed defender Daniel Amartey throwing their club pennant to the ground while celebrating the Foxes' historic FA Cup Final win. Brendan Rodgers' side squeezed past Chelsea 1-0 in the Wembley showpiece on Saturday thanks to Youri Tielemans' screamer, which saw the...
UEFAfootball.london

Chelsea news and transfers live: Hazard decision, Dortmund eye duo, Milan's shock Tomori request

Good morning and welcome along to our football.london Chelsea news and transfer news live blog. After wrapping up a top four berth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, despite losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park, the Blues are now putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in Portugal.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte expects a competitive Roma

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte expects Roma to be competitive in tonight's meeting. Conte said he expects a Roma who have "no intention" of giving up, despite sitting seventh in Serie A. “Roma are an excellent team, so we expect a team that want to finish the season in the...
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Talking Tactics: How Antonio Conte's Inter Milan won the Scudetto

Two years ago, Inter just and no more finished in Serie A's top four to achieve Champions League qualification. They were a club without a trophy in eight years, their last league title coming in 2010 under the guidance of Jose Mourinho. One of Italian football's giants was in need of a revival. That's when Antonio Conte stepped in.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Lautaro vs Conte... with Lukaku as the ring announcer! Inter Milan pair square off in a makeshift boxing ring during training in hilarious clip, as they settle their rift after the Argentine striker was hauled off against Roma

Settling a feud between a manager and a player is never an easy task, but Inter Milan may have found the perfect way to calm things down after setting up a joke boxing match between Lautaro Martinez and boss Antonio Conte. The pair were involved in an angry spat during...
Soccersempremilan.com

Schira: Milan and Juventus in talks with agent of want-away forward PSG paid €60m for

AC Milan and Juventus are both in talks with Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to one journalist. Icardi joined PSG from Inter in a €60m deal last may (as per Wikipedia) signing a four-year contract as part of the deal, but speculation continues to grow that he may leave the French capital this summer after a difficult 16 months at the club.
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
UEFAESPN

Toothless Milan blow top-four chance with Cagliari stalemate

May 16 (Reuters) - AC Milan squandered the chance to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came to their rescue in a 0-0 Serie A draw at home to Cagliari on Sunday. Victory over the 16th-placed Sardinians would have assured Milan of a top-four...
UEFAledburyreporter.co.uk

Juventus beat Inter Milan in five-goal thriller to boost Champions League hopes

Juventus boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they beat Inter Milan 3-2 with a late penalty from Juan Cuadrado. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead against the Serie A champions in the 24th minute, knocking in a rebound after his spot-kick had been saved by Samir Handanovic, before Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty at the other end 11 minutes later.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan’s fate in their own hands – celebration and a great market or misery and reflections

AC Milan have six days to prepare for a game that means months of either glory and celebration or anger and reflection. Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) live from Milanello during the broadcast ‘Il Calcio è Servito’ and remarked that the Rossoneri want to turn the page and think about Atalanta, because they still own their own destiny in their hands.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Without top four Milan’s plans change – Pioli unsafe, swap deals, loans and big departures

AC Milan were unable to take advantage of the position they found themselves in on Sunday night as they failed to beat Cagliari at San Siro. As MilanNews writes, the Rossoneri – on Sunday 23 May – will play for qualification for the next Champions League in Bergamo against Atalanta. The team cannot rely on what Napoli and Juventus will do or watch on; the team need to win. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s side, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the cup final on Wednesday night.