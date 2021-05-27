Inter Milan’s incompetence helps Chelsea make transfer decisions

AC Milan were unable to take advantage of the position they found themselves in on Sunday night as they failed to beat Cagliari at San Siro. As MilanNews writes, the Rossoneri – on Sunday 23 May – will play for qualification for the next Champions League in Bergamo against Atalanta. The team cannot rely on what Napoli and Juventus will do or watch on; the team need to win. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s side, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the cup final on Wednesday night.