CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Summer camps

By Ridgeway Burns
thehinsdalean.com
 2021-05-26

This Hinsdale Humane Society camp is designed for children ages 6 to 12, especially those with developmental and cognitive disabilities. Due to COVID-19 limitations, spots are reserved first for children with such disabilities. Any remaining spots can be filled by children without disabilities. Campers will be provided with an array of activities that will encourage them to get active, express their creativity and share their emotions. Register for all five sessions or pick and choose. Please send an email to [email protected] with questions about the camp, including cost, or to register. Masks are required if campers are indoors due to inclement weather. Time: 10 a.m. to noon.

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oneida Dispatch

Another summer in the books as Camp Lookout approaches 100 years of service

Eaton, N.Y. — Nestled off a backroad leading to Bradley Brook Reservoir, Camp Lookout, a children’s camp defined by its sense of home, togetherness, and opportunity, first welcomed campers in 1922 and is now celebrating nearly 100 years of service and traditions. The camp began not exactly as the simple...
EATON, NY
TheInterMountain.com

Randolph kids attend Horseshoe Summer Camps

HORSESHOE — Children from across West Virginia broke free from the worries of current events to enjoy a week at Camp Horseshoe, a fun, safe, and supportive learning environment in the beautiful Monongahela National Forest. Each July, Adventure and Governor’s Youth Opportunity Camps build teamwork, teach life skills, and promote...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WISH-TV

Designer Purse Bingo event to send at-risk children to summer camp

These aren’t your usual bingo prizes! Designer Purse Bingo is back for a second year to support Happy Hollow Camp. Jennifer Dant, development director for Happy Hollow Camp, joined us today to share more about this fundraiser which is happening on Thursday, September 23rd. Westside Garden Plaza is presenting the...
CHARITIES
themountvernongrapevine.com

Camping Basics

With the leaves changing, it’s a perfect time to get outdoors! Going camping for the first time? Be sure to follow these camping basics!. All Ohio State Parks campgrounds require a reservation ahead of time and can be booked up to six months in advance. All campsites include level parking, a picnic table, and a fire ring. Rates and amenities vary by park.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Westmont#Rr Roblox Game Builder#Badminton Pickleball#Community House#Md Volleyball Camp#Hinsdale
thehinsdalean.com

Central HoCo 2021 cause for celebration

Hinsdale Central Homecoming 2021 is simultaneously celebrating the past and looking to the future. Homecoming week, whose theme is "Dancing through the Decades," features a number of firsts, including an outdoor pep rally Monday afternoon on Dickinson Field. "I thought it worked really well," said Maurice Tobiano, co-president of Varsity...
MUSIC
thehinsdalean.com

Madison Dash & Bash is a blast

Students at Madison School welcomed back the annual Dash & Bash Sunday morning. The family 3K race led off the event, and this year Madison alum Brady Guftason was the winner. After the race, families gathered to enjoy food trucks, DJ Maximus and the Frankie Ace magic show. The Madison PTO, which has been organizing the event for 11 years, raised more than $15,000 Sunday. Funds will be used to give extra support to staff, enhance outdoor space and cover operating expenses and enrichment activities. (Jim Slonoff photos)
thehinsdalean.com

Rotary Run returns to the streets

Topping the silver anniversary of an event can be tough to do - especially if a global pandemic strikes. After a successful 25th Rotary Run Charity Classic in 2019, organizers had to move to a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19. The run is back in person this year, and organizers aren't the only ones who are excited.
ADVOCACY
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Autumn is an orange tabby cat who is ready to meet her new family. She would do well with kids of any age. She's a sweet 2-year-old who loves to snuggle and whose adoption fee is $75. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center has re-opened to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Minecraft
thehinsdalean.com

Once upon a time

Bible lessons - Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," takes a look at early churches in Hinsdale. "The Congregationalists were the first to organize in 1866 but delayed building until 1872. William Robbins donated land on the northeast corner of Third Street and Garfielc Avenue for the church. The building was completed in 1881. This building was razed in 1916 for the current church."
RELIGION
wheatoncollege.edu

A productive summer

Wheaton students discover their potential through summer internships. Wheaton students explored a variety of careers over summer break. More than 130 students took advantage of scholarships and fellowships to participate in internships and experiences that helped them weave connections between their liberal arts coursework and real-world application. Support for many of these opportunities, which span a range of fields, is provided through the Wheaton Edge, which offers guaranteed access to internship funding.
NORTON, MA
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Fall is the new summer

Not the icy reception selectmen’s and other boards’ decisions in any of our towns receive sometimes. That can happen any time of year. This was the other night. A cold wind blew. We knew it was coming, by the calendar and the changing leaves. But some (read “all”) summers are...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Fall is the new summer

Not the icy reception selectmen’s and other boards’ decisions in any of our towns receive sometimes. That can happen any time of year. This was the other night. A cold wind blew. We knew it was coming, by the calendar and the changing leaves. But some (read “all”) summers are...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy