Summer camps

This Hinsdale Humane Society camp is designed for children ages 6 to 12, especially those with developmental and cognitive disabilities. Due to COVID-19 limitations, spots are reserved first for children with such disabilities. Any remaining spots can be filled by children without disabilities. Campers will be provided with an array of activities that will encourage them to get active, express their creativity and share their emotions. Register for all five sessions or pick and choose. Please send an email to [email protected] with questions about the camp, including cost, or to register. Masks are required if campers are indoors due to inclement weather. Time: 10 a.m. to noon.