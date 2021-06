​​​​​ST JONES: Mehul Choksi was indeed with a woman when he landed in Dominica but she was not his girlfriend, sources close to the fugitive businessman have said, adding that she was a part of the team involved in his "abduction, torture and arrest". — Choksi had gone missing some days ago from Antigua and Barbuda and was later traced to and arrested in Dominica. He alleged through his lawyers that he was abducted on May 23 and that people with 'links to India' abducted him in collaboration with Antiguan officials. He was then beaten up, tortured and taken to Dominica in a vessel where he was arrested, claim Choksi's lawyers.