Owens to the rescue; Aquinas outlasts East

By Paul Gotham
pickinsplinters.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — Channing Owens entered Wednesday’s non-league matchup with bases loaded, no outs and one run in during the fourth inning of a two-run game. The senior right-hander went on to retire 13 of the 16 batters he faced, and the Aquinas Li’l Irish defeated East 6-3. “He’s a guy that I’m not afraid to go to when the situation gets tough,” Aquinas head coach Ray Manioci said. “I thought about it for a little bit, and I said ‘okay, we get to out of this inning.’ I knew Channing would get us out.”

