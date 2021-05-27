CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Honoring those lost in effort to keep all free

By Ken Knutson
thehinsdalean.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleScarce heard amid the guns below. The torch; be yours to hold it high. Canadian John McCrae was a military doctor serving in World War II when he found himself positioned on the west bank of the Ypres-Yser canal in France in April 1915. On May 2, 1915, his friend,...

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
farmvilleherald.com

Honoring the lost

A small crowd turned out for the Farmville VFW Post 7059’s National POW/MIA Day ceremony on Friday outside the Prince Edward County Courthouse. Led by Post Commander Dean Lord, the ceremony offered prayer and a reading by Fred Hill about the symbols on the POW/MIA table, which was also present. The empty table honors and symbolizes soldiers from World War II onward who are still missing. Members of the VFW and the Farmville American Legion Post 32 were in attendance. “I cannot imagine the loss I would feel if my mother or father went off to war and did not return,” Lord said. Later, he explained that while not all Veterans of Foreign Wars posts observe the ceremony, “We do it every year.”
FARMVILLE, VA
westsenecabee.com

We honor those we lost, those still affected by that terrible day

Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the world as we know it was changed forever when planes hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center and Pentagon as well as a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as the courageous Flight 93 passengers fought to retake the aircraft. Every American alive on that day can clearly remember the feelings of […]
myleaderpaper.com

Join us in honoring those who have served

Jefferson County residents from all branches of the military have helped defend our country for hundreds of years. Veterans Day is set aside to honor their sacrifice, and Leader Publications plans to honor those who have served with a Salute to Veterans tribute in the Nov. 11 issue of the paper.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#In Flanders Fields#Gunnar
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Let's memorialize those lost with trees

Another quick morning scan of social media, another group text from the church, and another person has passed on way too soon. This must be the second September of this deadly world pandemic. Isn't it overwhelming sometimes to witness friends and family who are experiencing such grief?. It is troubling...
newspressnow.com

YWCA honors those trying to end racial injustice

The YWCA held its 24th annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism event Friday morning to talk about racial injustice, which isn’t easy to do. “It is a tough subject, and no one’s really proud of it,” said Sara Parks, the co-liaison of the Lloyd Warner Coalition. “Obviously, we don’t like to bring up stuff that we’re wrong about or that has that negative connotation to our community.”
ADVOCACY
Sun-Gazette

Angel Families gather to honor loved ones lost to violence

They didn’t want to be there, but they came to be with one another. As a city resident is tried for homicide in the Lycoming County Court, members of the Williamsport community gathered in Brandon Park Saturday evening for a vigil on the National Day of Remembrance, a day designated to honor victims of homicide.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNDU

National Day of Remembrance honors those who have lost their lives to homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, surviving friends and family across the country honor the memories of those who lost their lives because of violent crime. In South Bend, local events were planned around the city including; a meeting at the city council building, a mobile art show, and gathering at Kelly’s Pub, where a gunman killed one person and injured ten others in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
Santa Clarita Radio

Annual ‘Evening Of Remembrance’ Honors 116 Young Lives Lost

The Santa Clarita community gathered Wednesday night to take part in the annual “Evening of Remembrance” to honor the lives of youth lost in traffic-related accidents. This year marked the city’s 16th annual Evening of Remembrance, with last year’s taking place on a virtual platform in the midst of the pandemic.
1420 WBSM

Onset Halloween Party in Honor of Family Members Lost to Cancer

Most of us want to have more fun, but it seems it's not as easy as it used to be. Tina Pittsley's Halloween Bash, a good times party, is ready, willing and able. The event will happen October 9 at the VFW in Onset, and all the proceeds go to The Jimmy Fund and families affected by cancer.
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Mystery woman among those honored with new headstones

TRAVERSE CITY — Nancy Taylor died in 1918, is buried in a local cemetery and is among those being honored for their service to the Union Army during the Civil War. And yet, she’s also something of an enigma. “She’s a mystery, that’s for sure,” said Lorraine Aurand, Chaplain for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Requiem of Light Memorial Remembers Those We’ve Lost to COVID-19

Nearly 3,000 St. Louisans -- city and county -- have died of COVID-19. In honor of those we've lost, Washington University St. Louis professor Rebecca Messbarger arranged a memorial at Art Hill. A lantern for each person lost to COVID-19 was lit and placed on the waters of the Great Basin.
Sylva Herald

The long road home for those who gave all

September 1946 saw Sylva, and the rest of the world, a year removed from the end of World War II. But in many regards the war was far from over. Rebuilding was only beginning on many war-torn fronts, millions of U.S. GIs were cycling out of service and the rigors of wartime rationing were still a reality for many American households.
towntalkradio.com

Suicide Walk honors memory of those who have taken their own lives

September is Suicide Awareness Month. It is estimated that as many as 50,000 people a year die from suicide in the United States. There are as many as 1.3 million attempts at suicide each year. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Clearly, there is a problem.
suncommunitynews.com

Local landmark joins state effort to honor Gold Star families

LAKE PLACID | Each year, the last Sunday in September is reserved to honor Gold Star families and New York has once again joined the cause with proclamations, commemorations and the lighting of state landmarks to recognize their sacrifices. Among the 13 landmarks to be illuminated in gold Sept. 26...
ourcommunitynow.com

Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” –Albert Einstein. Nature is healing. It gives endlessly and all it asks for in return is to be respected. It invites us to rest in its shade, provides us with food and nourishment, and grants us the ability to live.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy