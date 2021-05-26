Arbor Day includes clean up and tree plantings across the village

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Dozens of trees were being planted in St. Paul on Saturday, as a group works to make strides to close the gap in green for disadvantaged communities. Recent studies have found that communities of color have 33 percent less tree canopy compared to majority-white neighborhoods. In St. Paul, by the end of the weekend, community group Frogtown Green will have planted 70 trees in parts of the city where tree cover is sparse and hot summer days are outright uncomfortable for some.

