Arbor Day includes clean up and tree plantings across the village
Hinsdale's Forestry and Parks Superintendent John Finnell worked with the Cub Scouts from Pack 10 planting several white pines in KLM as part of Hinsdale's park cleanup day last month. James Satchwell, Cade Wickramasinghe, Daniel Sorem and Julian Nemeth were part of a group of scouts that participated. Logan Albanese helps guide Satchwell and Wickramasinghe with their tree placement. Several dozen village residents pitched in for the event and worked at Robbins, Burns and Stough parks as well. (Jim Slonoff photos)www.thehinsdalean.com
Comments / 0