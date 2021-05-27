Ever since Amber Midthunder was a little girl, she knew that she wanted to become an actress. While most would consider acting to be a lofty goal, Amber quickly proved that she was serious about wanting to achieve it. In addition to her hard work, Amber’s natural talent has been a major asset to her over the years. She has shown that she is capable of taking on any kind of role, and her ability to do that has earned her respect from some big names in the industry. With each year, Amber’s resume grows a little more and she’s well on her way to building a long-lasting career in the industry. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Amber Midthunder.