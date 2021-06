The Wizards will walk into the 2021 offseason not selecting in the lottery for the first time in the last two seasons. Ironically, the last time Washington picked outside the lottery was in 2018 where they selected Troy Brown Jr. ….at pick #15. And before that, Kelly Oubre. While it does not have the luster of a lottery selection, #15 is a perfect spot to select a player that happens to fall out of lottery for a myriad of reasons. It is very tempting to imagine the star potential of more famous #15 selections like Giannis Antetekumpo or Kawhi Leonard. However, it is more likely that the best potential of a selection from this spot would be a role player-starter depending on the talent of the draft class.