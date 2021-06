Mendelssohn Selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “As a child, I believed I was a troublemaking fairy before coming to this world, and I have always loved that music can be a ‘Fountain of Youth’ – instantly transporting us to a world of light, innocence and fun. Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream brings the magic and beauty of Shakespeare’s play to life. He wrote his Symphony No. 4 when he visited Italy for the first time as a 20-year-old. Joy and wonder burst radiantly from the very first note. I think of American composer Kevin Puts as our modern-day Mendelssohn. Kevin once shared with me the Flute Concerto is one of his favorite works of his own. For me, it was love at first listen since conducting its world premiere in 2013.” – Carolyn Kuan.