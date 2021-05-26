CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Once upon a time

By Ken Knutson
 2021-05-26

Farm livin' was the life for them - Walker's Farm was located near Ayres Street and Garfield Avenue and stretched to the county line. Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," describes the area at the time. "There were no houses to the south for eight miles, only prairie and a lone grove of trees. The street, 'The Lane,' was actually the lane that the cows used to reach the barn. Years later, the barn's foundation was broken down and used in paving Ravine Road."

