Once upon a time

Benny is a tabby cat who is ready to meet his new family. He would do well with kids of any age. He's a sweet and gentle 13-year-old who loves to hangout for a calm night in and whose adoption fee is waived by our Match Me Up campaign. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center has re-opened to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO