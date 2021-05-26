D86 hire looks to chart course to equity

Lake Michigan College has hired Major Cooper to be its first dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion. LMC says in that role, Cooper will be responsible for creating and implementing a five-year diversity, equity, and inclusion plan. He’ll also oversee programs, initiatives, and activities to help marginalized and underrepresented students succeed at LMC and help to recruit, support, and advance diverse faculty, staff, and students. LMC says the new dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion position is funded with a grant. Cooper brings 16 years of higher education and DEI experience to LMC. Most recently, he served as assistant director of social change and leadership at the University of Cincinnati. LMC President Trevor Kubatzke says Cooper “is passionate about being an agent for change so that we can be better as a college, as community partners and as individuals.”