D86 hire looks to chart course to equity

By Ken Knutson
thehinsdalean.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrice Payne wants Hinsdale High School District 86 to be a "lighthouse" when it comes to creating a inclusive educational community. "How we approach diversity will be so consequential of how we succeed as a district," Payne said. On May 13, board members approved Payne's appointment as the district's first...

