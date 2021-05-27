Cancel
Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced, aiming for a worldwide simultaneous release

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 22 days ago

During today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. No launch window or platforms have been announced yet, but series creator Yuji Horii stated that the development is aiming for a worldwide simultaneous release. No other footage was shown outside of...

www.rpgsite.net
Yuji Horii
