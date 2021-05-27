Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced, aiming for a worldwide simultaneous release

Although fairy type cards in the TCG will still be disappearing in favor of being psychic, it looks like dragon types will be making a reappearance after being missing in some previous sets. Dragon type was originally reconsidered given its only weakness was to fairy and it seemed like the TCG team wanted to focus on making a more balanced focus on weaknesses and resistances. Like before, dragon types will not have their own energy and instead rely on multiple energy types in order to make them difficult but rewarding Pokemon to fit into a deck. So far based on the showcased Japanese cards the dragon types don’t appear to have any weaknesses or resistances and it will be interesting to see how popular they end up being.