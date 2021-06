The night sky is slightly polluted due to satellites and other things that people throw into space. Researchers write this in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters. Satellites, space debris, and other things orbiting the Earth have been found to literally light up the night sky. Researchers estimate that in some places, the night sky is 10 percent brighter than it would be in the absence of these objects. In many cases, satellites alone cause an area to be classified as “light polluted” by the official criteria.