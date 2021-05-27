Cancel
The Ultimate Gravesite Virtual Visitation. AFTRental provides the opportunity to rent the camera, widening accessibility for virtual visitation

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Technology company AFTR has launched a new service, AFTRental, which gives customers the opportunity to rent their GroundCam for the day at participating cemeteries. With many factors preventing families from visiting their loved ones’ resting places, AFTR provides solutions with their GroundCam and MountCam...

www.mysanantonio.com
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessSkagit Valley Herald

Amazon Canada offers employees exclusive access to select virtual care providers to enhance physical, mental, social and financial health

My Wellbeing digital resource extends Amazon's commitment to employee care beyond the workplace. SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its latest employee care initiative, My Wellbeing, a best-in-class digital resource providing employees with a single point of access to a range of physical, mental, social and financial care providers. Through the platform, Amazon employees can use their mobile devices or computers to access exclusive virtual physiotherapy sessions, a virtual gym, mental health support, mindfulness sessions and more, further strengthening their health and wellbeing.
Healthwcexaminer.com

CH offers virtual visits

Commonwealth Health Physician Network is working to make it easier than ever to see a primary care provider. New and existing patients now may request Telehealth ASAP, which allows access to an existing primary care doctor or the next available provider from the comfort of home, without an appointment.
NFLvoguebusiness.com

The augmented and virtual reality opportunity for luxury

This article is a sponsored feature in partnership with Facebook. Facebook held a recent conference on the potential of virtual and augmented reality for luxury. Some 50 luxury C-level executives, joining from five cities, were invited to a VR reproduction of Hacker Square, Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on 27 May using Facebook’s headset the Oculus Quest 2.
InternetVentureBeat

Balloon Is the Ultimate Virtual Event Platform

2020 was a year of innovation and adaptation in the world of business. The COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to get more creative than ever in the ways teams communicated and collaborated internally and interacted with external companies and people. Despite lockdowns and event cancellations, the virtual world opened up a whole new opportunity to stage events, meetings, concerts, summits, and other social experiences online.
Bennettsville, SCscetv.org

Virtual visits are a lifeline for South Carolina patients

When everyone in her home became sick with COVID-19 at the same time, Shirley Erwin struggled to take care of her family while suffering through the illness herself. “I was upset, nervous, overwhelmed,” Erwin said. Her 16-year-old son’s symptoms were especially worrisome. Erwin considered driving from her home in Bennettsville,...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

What patients like & find challenging about virtual visits

Convenience and infection control are the top reasons patients opt for telehealth appointments, while the lack of human interaction and connectivity issues are the aspects they find most challenging, according to recent research from Deloitte. Deloitte surveyed 2,009 U.S. consumers in March 2021. When asked to list up to two...
Florida Stateatlantanews.net

Florida's the best state for veterans. The Veterans Florida Virtual Expo showcases the endless opportunities, resources, and benefits for military families in interactive virtual booths.

(Florida) - Veterans Florida is hosting a virtual expo on June 24th, 2021, presented by Bank of America. The virtual expo will include:. Network with veteran-friendly employers in industries like aerospace, engineering, defense, and more at the career fair. Watch Florida's top veteran entrepreneurs compete in the Battle of the...
Computerstomtalks.blog

Tom Arbuthnot Speaking at Cavell Opportunities with Microsoft Virtual Event

I am looking forward to joining a panel at the upcoming Opportunities with Microsoft virtual event on 24th June 2021. Cavell has received increasing interest from service providers who are looking to better understand the positioning of Microsoft Teams and its potential in the market as an additional revenue opportunity. This event looks at the opportunities around the Microsoft ecosystem.
Businesstracking-board.com

VIRTUAL RIFT

The Muraviov Company is out with VIRTUAL RIFT by Justin Sloan. A man turns to a simulation to interact with a VR version of his dead fiancé.
Personal FinanceSFGate

OneSource Virtual's New Payroll Card Gives Businesses and Employees Access to a Flexible Payroll Solution

DALLAS (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Leading Workday service partner, OneSource Virtual (OSV), today announced the general availability of its payroll card as the newest addition to OSV’s myFlexPay digital payroll delivery service. The introduction of the payroll card is part of OSV’s strategy to offer an expansive portfolio of Workday payroll services, empowering companies with the flexible solutions they need to reduce turnover and enhance their recruiting advantage.
Small Businessalignable.com

Virtual Events Guide: Ultimate Playbook for Small Biz Owners

While COVID could have drawn us all further apart, instead it has opened up new opportunities to build relationships and connect in an online world. And events are one of the best ways to tap into those opportunities—that’s why we created this virtual events guide to help you make the most of them.
HealthCleveland Jewish News

Employers, insurers push to make virtual visits regular care

Make telemedicine your first choice for most doctor visits. That’s the message some U.S. employers and insurers are sending with a new wave of care options. Amazon and several insurers have started or expanded virtual-first care plans to get people to use telemedicine routinely, even for planned visits like annual checkups. They’re trying to make it easier for patients to connect with regular help by using remote care that grew explosively during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AdvocacyThrive Global

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities in 2021 | Peter Palivos

There are many ways one can volunteer online in 2021 from the comfort of home. Virtual volunteering means it is no longer necessary to volunteer for organizations in person. Plenty of opportunities to share your time and skills from a computer or cell phone are available. Regardless of age or interests, everyone can make a difference and find a renewed sense of purpose.
Internetsched.com

The Ultimate Guide To Monetizing Your Virtual Event in 2021

As you know, innovations build new opportunities to make money. Likely, thanks to the era of digitalization, the events turning into the virtual format are no exception to the rule. In this guide, you will find our tips on monetizing your next virtual event this year. Let’s get to the...
Video Gameslabroots.com

Virtual Reality Game Provides Pain Relief for Children

Researchers led by Ohio State University have found that smartphone-based virtual reality (VR) games can relieve pain from burn injuries in children and adolescents while having their dressings changed. For the study, the research team recruited 90 children and adolescents aged between 6 and 17. Most of these patients were...