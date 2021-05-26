newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police beat

By Ken Knutson
thehinsdalean.com
 5 days ago

Hinsdale police distributed the following reports May 26. Carolyn Anne Gerard, 47, 1S705 Bender Lane, West Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use at 1:47 a.m. May 20 at Ogden Avenue and Route 83. She was charged and released to appear in court.

www.thehinsdalean.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Stolen#West Chicago#Mercedes Benz#South Garfield Avenue#Hinsdale Police#Suspect#South Madison Street#Arrests#Ogden Avenue#Identity Theft Incident#Apartment#Driving#South Vine Street#1s705 Bender Lane#Madison#Court#Houston#Bedroom#Forgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 5-18-21: Intoxicated man claims to have defeated Custer

An area man told officers he defeated Gen. George Armstrong Custer when arrested for public drunkenness. On May 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb noticed a man walking near the old Stuteville Ford lot. Michael Limpy had a strong odor of alcohol and said he was walking home. Limpy said he was watching the UFC fights at Buffalo Wild Wings and drank three beers. Limpy repeatedly made the comment that he recently had eye surgery and couldn't see. The man was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail. Limpy claimed he "single-handedly defeated General Custer."
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 5-20-21: Drunken driver thanks cops for arresting him

An intoxicated man thanked officers for pulling him over because he said that otherwise, he would have killed someone while driving. On May 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was in the area of Trimble Avenue and North Street when he was advised to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver in a white Chevrolet truck. The vehicle passed in front of the officer a few seconds later, and McNiel caught up to see the truck in the opposite lane near Grand Avenue. McNiel conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot at Northeastern State University. Jerimey Watson was drunk, and he thanked the officer for pulling him over because he “would have killed someone.” Watson admitted to having seven shots of liquor at the bar, which rendered him drunk. McNiel had the man perform a field sobriety test and arrested him. But as the officer was searching the vehicle, Watson became combative and began hitting his head while in the back of the patrol unit. McNiel was repositioning the handcuffs when Watson said his boss made more money than the officer, and called him an "*sshole." Watson was transported to jail and booked for driving while under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Night beat: A first look at today's police news

• Steven R. Holder, 30, of 802 S. Diamond St., Apt. 5, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Monday on a criminal damage to property charge. He was accused of punching a window of a car in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue, causing the window to break. • Todd...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 5-30-21: Intoxicated man caught breaking into vehicles

An intoxicated man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into vehicles at Northeastern State University. On May 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith assisted NSU Police Department with a man who was trying to break into vehicles at the NSU dome. Dispatch advised the man was at a house and said he was being chased by police. The caller said the suspect ran north and Sgt. Shawn Presley said the man was running toward Smith. Officers Cory Keele and Raquel Reed advised they were in a foot pursuit with Chris Williams on Allen Road. Smith arrived to find Williams standing in the road with his hands in the air. Williams said officers were picking on him and took off running into the Cherokee Nation Environmental Program building. Smith lost sight of him and heard what sounded like a door being kicked in. Williams ran outside and Presley caught up to him. NSU Officer Troy Shatwell took Williams into custody and placed him in his patrol unit. Shatwell said he wasn’t going to arrest Williams because he was told the arrest wouldn’t go anywhere. Smith arrested Williams for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

POLICE BEAT: Chase across river, back ends in arrest | Drug charges filed after traffic stop

A Little Rock man led police on a chase across the Arkansas River twice after fleeing an attempted traffic stop Tuesday night, according to an arrest report. North Little Rock police sought to stop a vehicle driven by Taylor Hawkins, 18, around 8:50 p.m. on a defective equipment violation and pursued his vehicle from North Little Rock to Little Rock and back, the report said.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for six suspects who allegedly beat a juvenile victim until he became unconscious. Officers were dispatched to 4200 block of Walker around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found the juvenile victim unconscious on the ground with blood coming from his nose and mouth.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

POLICE BEAT: Little Rock police arrest man in stabbing

A Pine Bluff man was arrested Friday in a stabbing that afternoon in Little Rock, according to an arrest report. Officers were called to 3 Statehouse Plaza Drive where they found a person with a stab wound, the report said. A witness told police that Archie Jones, 60, was the...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Man seen on video choking, beating small dog in Ross surrenders to police

A man suspected of beating and choking a dog in a motel parking lot in Ross on Tuesday has turned himself in, Ross police said Friday night. Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, also surrendered custody of the dog and could face charges depending on the results of a medical evaluation of the animal.
Chicago, ILcwbchicago.com

Group of teens beat, robbed woman in Uptown, police say

A group of juveniles attacked and robbed a 54-year-old woman as she walked in Uptown on Saturday evening, police said. Three teens were arrested and charged — two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old. The woman was walking in the 4500 block of North Sheridan when one of the teens grabbed some...
Decatur, ILdecaturtribune.com

CITY BEAT: POLICE OFFICER CHRIS OBERHEIM WAS A SPECIAL PERSON

Memorial Day is a special day on the calender — especially this year. As we approach Memorial Day weekend and the services planned to remember our fallen heroes in all wars, the life and tragic death last week of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim weighs heavy on my thoughts. Officer Oberheim was shot and killed Wednesday while on duty and responding with his partner to a call for a domestic disturbance. Both were shot. Oberheim died as a result of his wounds. His partner survived. The Champaign Police Department says the suspect was shot and killed during the shootout.