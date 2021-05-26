Police beat

An intoxicated man thanked officers for pulling him over because he said that otherwise, he would have killed someone while driving. On May 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was in the area of Trimble Avenue and North Street when he was advised to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver in a white Chevrolet truck. The vehicle passed in front of the officer a few seconds later, and McNiel caught up to see the truck in the opposite lane near Grand Avenue. McNiel conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot at Northeastern State University. Jerimey Watson was drunk, and he thanked the officer for pulling him over because he “would have killed someone.” Watson admitted to having seven shots of liquor at the bar, which rendered him drunk. McNiel had the man perform a field sobriety test and arrested him. But as the officer was searching the vehicle, Watson became combative and began hitting his head while in the back of the patrol unit. McNiel was repositioning the handcuffs when Watson said his boss made more money than the officer, and called him an "*sshole." Watson was transported to jail and booked for driving while under the influence and failure to maintain lane.