Obituaries

Jean Madalin Lyons Tyska

By Ken Knutson
thehinsdalean.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean L. Tyska, 94, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away peacefully May 17, 2021, at home in DeKalb, surrounded in by family and friends. Jean was born in 1926 in Chicago to Madalin and James Arthur Lyons. She lived off the 10th fairway of Midlothian Country Club, where she developed her talent and love for golf. She also resided in Beverly Hills, Ill., and spent a few winters in Delray Beach, Fla. She so loved spending summers water skiing, boating, fishing, and growing up at the family's summer home in the North Woods of Minocqua, Wis.

