Spokane School Board Names Three New Middle Schools

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Public School Board has unanimously voted to name their new middle schools after a Japanese civil rights activist, the woman who saved the Spokane Salish language, and a Holocaust freedom fighter. Spokane’s new middle schools will be named after Denny Yasuhara, Pauline Flett and Carla Peperzak. Denny Yasuhara...

