YC2 teen participants find fun in giving

Jamie Regan sat in a room with hundreds of others, but he was all alone and immersed in his own agonizing thoughts. It was December 2014, and Jamie was attending a holiday gathering for Gosnold, Inc., one of the region’s leading providers of addiction treatment services, as the guest of a friend. Struggling with his own addiction—but not understanding what that even meant—and trying to understand the struggles of his son, James E. (Jake) Regan IV, Jamie listened intently as then-Boston Mayor Marty Walsh offered a heartfelt and honest account of his own struggles and his own journey living with the disease of addiction. That was an epiphany for Jamie. In a public setting, Marty Walsh not only openly shared his pain and his story, but he acknowledged that addiction is not a moral failing or a deficiency of character—it is a disease and, like any other disease—needs treatment. Marty Walsh made it okay for many to confront and treat their own disease, and Jamie Regan is one of those many.